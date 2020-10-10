Ask a Doc: I have a surgery scheduled. What questions should I ask?

Rome, GA (30161)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms during the morning, with a steadier rain arriving this afternoon. A rumble of thunder still possible. Heavy and torrential downpours at times. High 76F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Rain likely with a few thunderstorms. Low around 70F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.