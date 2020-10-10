Ask a Doc: I have a surgery scheduled. What questions should I ask?

A weekly column addressing your most sought-after health questions, answered by Harbin Clinic’s expert healthcare professionals
Question: I have a surgery scheduled. What questions should I ask?
Dr. Paul Brock, MD, FACS: According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), over 1 million people undergo surgery in the United States annually. With every surgery, it is vital for patients to be well-informed. While all surgeries may have risks and benefits, knowing the facts increases the chances of the patient being pleased with the outcome.
Below are a few essential questions you should review with your physician prior to surgery, also known as pre-op. As a best practice some find it very helpful to write their questions down ahead of time.
What is the operation being recommended?
Your physician should describe the surgical procedure and explain the steps involved with illustrative examples.
Why is the procedure necessary?
Reasons to have surgery may vary from relieving or preventing pain to diagnosing a problem to improving body function. It is important to ask your surgeon to explain why the procedure is being recommended.
Are there any alternatives to the procedure?
In some cases, medication or non-surgical treatments may be as helpful in improving a condition as surgery. Your physician should explain the pros and cons of each option so that you can make the best decision.
