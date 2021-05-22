Ask a Doc: How should I take care of my skin in the summer?

A weekly column addressing your most sought-after health questions, answered by Harbin Clinic’s expert healthcare professionals.
Question: How should I take care of my skin in the summer?
Dr. Jonathan Pewitt: With summer right around the corner, knowing how to protect your skin from the glaring sun and hot weather is crucial. Neglecting your skin during the summer months could result in signs of premature aging, sun damage and an increased risk of skin cancer. Implementing a few extra steps in your skincare routine can ensure the safety of your skin, while you’re enjoying the warmer weather.
Always apply sunscreen. Arguably the most vital step of skincare, sunscreen is the number one way to protect your skin from the sun’s harmful rays. No matter the forecast, applying sunscreen is essential, but even more so in the summer. Using sunscreen correctly can prevent signs of premature aging and reduce the risk of skin cancer. To best protect your skin, use an SPF 30 or higher and reapply every two hours. Wear protective clothing for even better protection, such as long sleeves and a broad-brimmed hat.
Eat a healthy diet. Protecting the skin also involves good nutrition. Eating a diet rich in fruits and vegetables provides necessary antioxidants to protect your skin against harmful damage and reduce the risk of cancer.
Keep your skin moisturized. Although moisturizing may seem unnecessary in humid weather, applying moisturizer keeps the outer layer of your skin nourished and healthy. Moisturizing with a fragrance-free moisturizer helps maintain a healthy skin barrier.
Stay hydrated. Hydration is crucial for healthy skin, and the best way to meet this need is to drink plenty of water.
Harbin Clinic’s board-certified dermatologists specialize in diagnosing and treating both common and rare problems of skin, hair and nails. The dermatologists take a personalized approach to ensure that your skin is as healthy and beautiful as possible.