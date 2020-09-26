Ask a Doc: How important is it that my child gets the flu shot?

A weekly column addressing your most sought-after health questions, answered by Harbin Clinic’s expert healthcare professionals
Question: How important is it that my child gets the flu shot?
Dr. Caroline Yaphockun: As we enter into this year’s flu season, it’s more important than ever that children over the age of six months get a flu vaccine. Getting the flu vaccine plays an essential role in protecting your little ones, your family, and your community. To avoid a flu epidemic on top of the COVID-19 pandemic, we encourage everyone to get the flu vaccine and practice good health hygiene.
Influenza (flu) is a contagious respiratory illness that infects the nose, throat, and sometimes the lungs. The flu is spread by tiny air droplets that are released into the air when someone sick sneezes, coughs, or speaks.
The flu can cause mild to severe illness, and children who are high risk should prioritize getting the vaccine. Children who have the greatest risk of complications from the flu are those with underlying chronic medical conditions, those who are born preterm, and individuals caring for children with underlying medical conditions.
The flu vaccine can be administered via shot or nasal spray, and both vaccine methods are effective with few side effects. Children with a previous allergic reaction after a dose of flu vaccine should be seen by an allergist to determine whether they should receive the vaccine.
The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends that the influenza vaccine be given annually to all children starting at six months of age. Children six months through eight years old need two doses of the vaccine given at least four weeks apart
Children nine years of age and older only need one dose. The best time to get the flu vaccine is by the end of October, before the flu virus begins circulating in our schools and community.
In addition to receiving the flu vaccine, we encourage children and their parents to practice good health habits at home and at school. This includes children wearing a mask if they’re over two years old, washing your hands, practicing social distancing, and staying home when sick.
Our goal at Harbin Clinic Pediatrics is to give children the best pediatric care available, and we are dedicated to providing your child with comprehensive and compassionate health care.