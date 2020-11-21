Ask a Doc: How do I safely celebrate the holidays this year?

A weekly column addressing your most sought-after health questions, answered by Harbin Clinic’s expert healthcare professionals
Question: How do I safely celebrate the holidays this year?
Dr. Ricardo Postigo: Planning a safe holiday season is becoming increasingly more difficult as the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases continues to rise. As human beings, we are social by nature, and many people are feeling the fatigue of the pandemic. However, it’s incredibly important that we remain diligent in practicing good health habits, especially as we enter the holiday season.
Many people plan to celebrate the holidays and spend time with loved ones. This can pose an increased risk of getting or spreading COVID-19 or the flu since multiple households typically gather under one roof. We encourage families to modify holiday celebrations to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 and keep your friends, families and communities healthy.
The safest way to celebrate the holidays this year is to be with people in your household. If you plan to spend time with those outside of your household, wear a mask, wash your hands, social distance, and consider implementing these additional precautions:
Host an outdoor gathering.
Limit the number of guests.
Clean and disinfect frequently.
Ask guests to bring their own food and drink.
If traveling, get your flu shot before you travel, wear a mask, social distance, and wash your hands frequently. It’s a good idea to check travel restrictions before you go.
Individuals who have underlying health conditions, such as heart disease, diabetes, COPD and hypertension, and those over the age of 65 years old are considered high risk for contracting COVID-19. We strongly recommend that these individuals refrain from large holiday gatherings and seeing those outside their household. To stay connected with family and friends, consider activities like hosting a virtual meal and sharing recipes.