Ask a Doc: How do I know if I'm losing my hearing? If I am, what do I do?

A weekly column addressing your most sought-after health questions, answered by Harbin Clinic’s expert healthcare professionals.
Question: How do I know if I’m losing my hearing? If I am, what do I do?
Dr. Melissa Carter: The onset of hearing loss can occur suddenly or gradually over time. When dealing with hearing impairment, early detection and prevention is extremely important. Knowing how to identify the signs can help you get ahead of the problem and prevent further damage.
Common signs of hearing loss are:
- Frequently asking people to repeat themselves
- Having to listen to the television or radio at a higher volume than usual
- Difficulty understanding conversations over the phone
- Trouble deciphering conversations that involve multiple people
- Difficulty hearing in noisy, crowded environments
- Difficulty hearing high pitched sounds
If you are experiencing these symptoms, it can be hard to identify the severity or cause of the damage. Some factors that affect hearing are age, head injuries, exposure to loud noises over time, and exposure to sudden and unexpected loud noises. The best thing to do if you think you are suffering from hearing loss is contact your primary care physician for a referral to an audiologist. An audiologist can perform hearing tests to identify the problem and talk you through your best options for treatment.
Harbin Clinic’s Audiology team specializes in diagnosing, managing and treating hearing and balance problems. The physicians provide comprehensive care from performing hearing exams to treating hearing loss and other hearing and balance disorders.