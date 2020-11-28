Ask a Doc: How do I know if I'm a candidate for LASIK eye surgery?

A weekly column addressing your most sought-after health questions, answered by Harbin Clinic’s expert healthcare professionals
Question: How do I know if I’m a candidate for LASIK Eye Surgery?
Dr. Paul Harton: If you are among the 61% of people who need glasses or contacts to see well, it is likely you have imagined what life would be like to be able to see without them. You have probably thought about Lasik and wondered if you could be a good candidate for a laser vision correction procedure. To better understand if this could be a viable option for your vision problems, below are a few indicators that may help you identify if you are a good candidate for Lasik surgery.
Candidates should be at least 18 years old with a stable prescription over at least one year.
Candidates should be free of eye diseases including keratoconus, glaucoma, cataracts, corneal disease and certain retinal and optic nerve diseases.
Individuals considering Lasik should be in good general health, and should not have certain health problems, including uncontrolled diabetes, autoimmune or collagen vascular disease.
Lasik is generally not performed on patients who have good uncorrected distance vision and only need corrective eyewear to read small print up close.
Lasik is not recommended for those who are pregnant or nursing as hormones may affect the stability of your prescription.
