Ask a Doc: How can I tell the difference in allergy symptoms and Coronavirus symptoms?

Question: How Can I Tell The Difference in Allergy Symptoms and Coronavirus Symptoms?
Dr. Miller: Spring brings warmer temperatures, blooming plants and for many Northwest Georgians, the arrival of allergy season. It also coincides this year with the arrival of COVID-19, which could make allergy sufferers aware of every sneeze and sniffle.
One of the biggest differences between allergies and COVID-19 is fever. Though some people refer to spring allergies as “hay fever,” symptoms of seasonal allergies do not typically include fever, sore throat or achiness, which have been reported in individuals infected with coronavirus. People with allergies often experience itchy eyes, ears, throat or nose. Itchiness is not a reported symptom of COVID-19.
Some general tips for allergy sufferers
Take your allergy medicine early and consistently. Start using allergy nasal spray two weeks before the allergy season starts or take an antihistamine daily once the season starts.
Keep doors and windows closed and run the air conditioner during pollen season.
Change clothes after being outside.
Know your trigger points. Common spring allergies include grass and weed pollen, trees, and mold.
Wash away your allergens by showering and rinsing your nose with saline using a sinus rinse kit or a neti pot, especially after cleaning your house or doing yard work.
If you think you have more than just allergies, contact your physician’s office.