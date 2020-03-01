Ask A Doc: How can I reduce my risk of heart disease?

Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States, but it’s not unavoidable. You can reduce your risk of heart disease by following these lifestyle changes.
Quitting smoking is one of the most effective things you can do for your heart health. Risk of heart disease drops in as little as one day after quitting. After a year without cigarettes, heart disease drops to half that of a regular smoker.
Focus on getting seven solid hours of sleep. Not getting enough sleep increases your risk of obesity, high blood pressure, heart attack, diabetes and depression. Going to bed and waking up at the same time every day and sleeping in a quiet dark bedroom makes it easy to keep a healthy sleep schedule.
30-minutes of daily physical activity lowers your risk of heart disease. Shorter, less intense activity offers heart benefits, too. Ten minutes of gardening, housekeeping, or walking the dog counts toward your goal.
Eat a healthy diet of fruits, veggies, beans and lean meat. A healthy diet can improve your blood pressure and cholesterol and reduce your risk of type 2 diabetes.
Get regular blood pressure and cholesterol screenings. High blood pressure and high cholesterol contribute to heart disease, and you may not know you have these conditions without testing. Knowing your numbers and checking them on a regular basis lets you know when you need medical intervention.