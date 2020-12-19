Ask a Doc: How can I practice healthy eating habits around the holidays

A weekly column addressing your most sought-after health questions, answered by Harbin Clinic’s expert healthcare professionals
Question: How can I practice healthy eating habits around the holidays?
Dr. Poonam Singh: You do not need to deprive yourself, eat only boring foods, or take your treats with a side order of guilt. Instead, if you follow these tips, you can come through the holidays without making “go on a diet” one of your New Year’s resolutions.
Budget wisely. Be choosy and spend calories judiciously on the foods you love.
Take ten before taking seconds. After finishing your first helping, take a 10-minute break. Then recheck your appetite.
Distance helps the heart stay healthy. Put some physical space between you and the food table to prevent mindless grazing.
Don’t go out with an empty tank. Eat high protein snacks ahead of mealtime.
Avoid alcohol on an empty stomach: Alcohol increases your appetite and diminishes your ability to control what you eat.
Put on your walking shoes. Suggest a walk before the feast or even between dinner and dessert.
Make room for veggies. Don’t ignore fruits and vegetables as they give you more energy so that you can feel better and participate in all the holiday festivities.
Be buffet savvy. By checking out all of your options, you might be less inclined to pile on items one after another.
Cook from (and for) the heart. Be creative with recipes that use less butter, cream, lard, vegetable shortening. Prepare turkey or fish instead of red meat.
Pay attention to what matters. Focus on spending quality time with family, laughter and cheer.
The doctors at Harbin Clinic Singh Internal Medicine care for the whole patient, no matter how common, rare, simple, or complex problems are.