Ask a Doc: How can I measure my fitness levels at home?

A weekly column addressing your most sought-after health questions, answered by Harbin Clinic’s expert healthcare professionals
Question: How can I measure my fitness levels at home?
Dr. Amar Singh: Fitness is not always best measured by parameters like weight, ability to run a 5k, or whether you can complete ten push-ups. Instead, one test of fitness that reveals information about your current strength, flexibility and overall wellness is the sit-and-rise test [SRT].
To perform the SRT, lower yourself from standing to sitting, and then try to get back up from a cross-legged position without the use of your hands. Keep in mind that this test is not for everyone. For instance, someone with a sore knee, arthritis, poor balance or another kind of limitation would have difficulty doing the test with little or no assistance. For safety, you should perform this test with someone near you.
When perfectly executed, you’ll receive a score of 10. Subtract one point if you do any of the following for support when you both sit and stand: use your hand, use your knee, use your forearm, use one hand on the knee or thigh, use the side of your leg, or lose balance at any time. Ideally, you want a score of eight or higher.
So, what does the SRT tell us about fitness? Performing the SRT requires leg and core strength, balance and coordination, and flexibility. Research evidence indicates that musculoskeletal fitness (as assessed by SRT) is linked to cardiorespiratory fitness and longevity. SRT is a straightforward approach to evaluate physical fitness, quality of life and life expectancy.
Even if you currently do well on the test, practicing can find weak spots before they become worse. If you struggle with this test, it doesn’t necessarily mean you are out of shape. It is an opportunity to focus on areas of your physical health you should address. Exercises like lunges, hamstring stretches and planks can be practiced to help improve your score – and ultimately your fitness – over time.