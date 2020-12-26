Ask a Doc: How can I ease winter joint pain?

A weekly column addressing your most sought-after health questions, answered by Harbin Clinic’s expert healthcare professionals
Question: How can I ease winter joint pain?
Dr. William Hunter: Aching joints can cause pain any time of the year, but sensitivity tends to increase when temperatures drop. Combined with the increased chill, a sedentary lifestyle can worsen joint pain and rheumatic conditions during the winter months. To combat joint pain during winter months, below are a few helpful tips.
Dress Warmly. Wear extra layers in the areas you’re prone to aching joints. Insulated gloves or fleece-lined pants can help keep you warm and relieved. In addition, it is important to keep your neck warm.
Keep Active. Before working out, it is advised that you warm up slowly and thoroughly. Staying active is an essential part of fighting joint pain, so pursue indoor activities like the treadmill, elliptical or stationary bike.
Eat Well. Ease aching joints during the cold months with a balanced diet of lean protein, fats and fiber. Supplements such as vitamins C, D, and K can sometimes help, as well as fish oil, cod liver oil and some over-the-counter anti-inflammatory options like aspirin. Consult your primary care physician for more information.
