Ask a Doc: How can anemia be treated?

A weekly column addressing your most sought-after health questions, answered by Harbin Clinic’s expert healthcare professionals
Question: How can anemia be treated?
Dr. Katharine Ammons: Treatment for anemia depends on the type of anemia, severity and cause of the condition. The primary goal of treatment is to increase the amount of oxygen that red blood cells carry and to raise the red blood cell count. A secondary goal of treatment is to manage and improve the underlying cause of the anemia. Treatments for anemia may include dietary supplements or changes, medication, or surgery to treat blood loss.
Anemia is defined as a low number of red blood cells and is the most common blood condition in the U.S. Symptoms often vary, and until blood cell counts decrease, they may not be noticeable right away. Signs of anemia may include dizziness, lightheadedness, unusual or fast heartbeat, cold hands or feet, and tiredness or weakness.
It’s important to discuss your symptoms with your doctor and receive the proper testing for an accurate diagnosis. There are various types of anemia, and most are divided into three main groups: anemia caused by blood loss, anemia caused by decreased or faulty red blood cell production, and anemia caused by destruction of red blood cells.
A common type of anemia is caused by iron deficiency. Without enough iron, the body isn’t able to produce normal red blood cells. These low levels might be the result of a poor diet or underlying diseases. To treat this type of anemia, your doctor may ask you to change your diet or take a vitamin or iron supplement. Some helpful diet changes include eating more meat, dark green leafy vegetables, lentils and beans, and iron-fortified cereals and breads.
Adequate amounts of vitamin B12, folic acid and vitamin C are also helpful to combat anemia.
If your anemia is severe, your doctor may recommend a medical procedure. Procedures include blood transfusions, blood and marrow stem cell transplants, or iron infusions.
If you have serious or life-threatening bleeding that’s causing anemia, you may need surgery.
