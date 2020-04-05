Ask a Doc: Everything is so different right now. How do I make sure my kids are staying healthy at home?

A weekly column addressing your most sought-after health questions, answered by Harbin Clinic’s expert healthcare professionals.
Question: Everything is so different right now. How do I make sure my kids are staying healthy at home?
Dr. Kelley: You are right. Many things have changed in our community recently, adding challenges to many aspects of our lives. School closures and the need to practice social distancing, means physical separation and limited contact with others in order to help prevent the spread of disease. Children and adults may begin to feel isolated during this time.
It’s not every day I tell parents to turn to technology. However, during this time technology is a great way to help kids stay connected to grandparents, friends and other loved ones they may be separated from during the outbreak.
Technology can also help keep kids busy. Search for well-developed, high quality programs that can be educational and entertaining. Interactive programs that use touchscreens can also facilitate learning.
Go outside and play. Just because you are social distancing doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Being active and enjoying the fresh air is great for children and adults. Try gardening, taking walks, riding bikes and playing tag.
Children thrive when routines are consistent. For school-aged children, establish a daily routine for learning time. Maintain morning, mealtime, and bedtime routines. This helps them feel in control during this stressful time.
Finally, talk to your kids about how all these changes are affecting them. Listen to their fears, provide age-appropriate information and reassure them when they need it.