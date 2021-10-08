Harbin partners with children's advocacy group to bring Halloween to kids in foster care

Harbin Clinic is partnering Rome-Floyd County Commission on Children and Youth for the Get Pump’d for Kids initiative. Get Pump’d for Kids was created as a way to celebrate Halloween safely, raising money to support children throughout Northwest Georgia.
“A key part of Harbin Clinic’s mission is to work collaboratively in support of building healthier, happier communities,” said Sarah Tuck, senior director of marketing and communications for Harbin Clinic. "For the second year in a row, we look forward to continuing to bring a little joy and fun to children's lives while also raising money for worthy organizations like the Rome-Floyd County Commission on Children and Youth."
All funds raised will benefit children and families in Rome-Floyd County. In 2020, RFCCCY served over 20 organizations with the purpose of decreasing child abuse and neglect, strengthening families, increasing school success and improving childhood literacy.
This family-friendly fundraiser encourages the community to purchase a pumpkin-themed yard sign and Halloween treat for another friend. Here’s how it works:
- Purchase a Pumpkin Pal yard sign.
- Place your Pumpkin Pal sign in a friend’s yard and leave a surprise treat at their door.
- For every Pumpkin Pal purchased, a special Halloween treat will be delivered to a child in need.
“Last year’s Get Pump’d For Kids was an incredible success," said LaDonna Collins, executive director for Rome-Floyd County Commission on Children and Youth. “We are so excited to partner with Harbin Clinic again this year to provide a COVID-safe Halloween to a wonderful group of kids who deserve this and so much more! The Rome Floyd County Commission on Children and Youth's mission is to find creative and innovative ways to reach the families, children, and youth of this community, and we cannot think of a better organization than Harbin Clinic to partner with to make an impact."
For more information about the Get Pump’d for Kids initiative or to purchase a Pumpkin Pal, please visit harbinclinic.com/getpumpedforkids.