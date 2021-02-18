Harbin Clinic is excited to launch a special virtual event, Coffee with Cardiologists, in honor of February’s Heart Month. Coffee with Cardiologists is a virtual question and answer session with six Harbin Clinic cardiologists representing Rome, Cartersville and Calhoun.
During the event, cardiovascular experts will discuss prioritization of heart health as it relates to maintaining overall wellness, easy and effective lifestyle changes to optimize heart function, and how strong vascular health plays a significant role in the fight against COVID-19.
Epidemiologists and cardiologists realized early in the pandemic that those with cardiovascular disease are more than twice as likely to experience severe forms of COVID-19. While death rates from COVID-19 begin to decline in Northwest Georgia, cardiovascular disease remains a major predictor of hospitalizations and poorer outcomes.
Pre-existing heart conditions, such as damaged heart muscles or blocked arteries, weaken the body’s ability to fight off severe illnesses. A patient with a weakened heart is more likely to experience fever, low oxygen levels, unstable blood pressures, and blood clotting, which can complicate a COVID-19 diagnosis.
Those who register are encouraged to submit a question they would like the physicians to address. Coffee with Cardiologists is hosted in partnership with the Rome Floyd Chamber of Commerce.
Those who attend the virtual event are invited to visit their local chamber for a free cup of outdoor, socially distanced coffee from Java Joy. To learn more and register for the virtual event, visit events.harbinclinic.com.