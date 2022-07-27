Harbin doctors to lead TRED walk and talk on Saturday

Harbin Clinic husband and wife physicians, pulmonologist Dr. Harsha Banavasi and internal medicine physician Dr. Anandita Arora, will to lead the upcoming TRED of Rome/Floyd County’s Walk & Talk on Saturday.
Harbin Clinic husband and wife physicians, pulmonologist Dr. Harsha Banavasi and internal medicine physician Dr. Anandita Arora, are excited to lead the upcoming TRED of Rome/Floyd County’s Walk & Talk on Saturday, July 30th. The scenic walk begins at 9:30 a.m. in the Truist Bank parking lot on 100 East Second Ave., Rome, GA. The event is free and open to the public.
Dr. Arora and Dr. Banavasi will help lead the walk and answer health-related questions. Both physicians encourage staying active to improve pulmonary health and overall wellness. Medical research shows that routine walks can lower the chances of heart attack, stroke and developing certain cancers, such as lung cancer. Regular walking can also help strengthen lung capacity and reduce the symptoms of asthma and other lung diseases.
TRED’s Walk & Talk events take place monthly and highlight different trails throughout Rome. This physician-led Walk & Talk will start at the Truist Bank parking lot, then around Myrtle Hill, and continue along the Kingfisher Trail, which follows along the Etowah River so walkers can enjoy the view while exercising.
Arora joined Harbin Clinic Family Medicine Rome in the summer of 2021 and specializes in comprehensive care for adult patients. Additionally, she has completed a Fellowship in Geriatric Medicine. Banavasi has been with Harbin Clinic since 2020 and works at Harbin Clinic Pulmonary Medicine Rome.
This event is a part of Harbin Clinic’s Prescribe Outside summer series and encourages the community to spend more time outdoors. For details about other outdoor events in the area and the Prescribe Outside Summer Scavenger Hunt throughout Northwest Georgia, visit harbinclinic.com/prescribeoutside.