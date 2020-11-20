Harbin Clinic honors long time employees

Harbin Clinic recently honored its longest serving full-time employees with a drive-thru service award ceremony. During the two-day socially-distanced event, employees were acknowledged and celebrated for their contribution of 10 years or more.
The 73 employees honored for their service have worked a combined 1,105 years for Harbin Clinic.
“2020, yet again, provided us with another unprecedented experience as we hosted our first employee service award event as a drive-thru ceremony,” said Kenna Stock, CEO of Harbin Clinic. “COVID-19 has interrupted our lives in so many ways, including how we recognize significant milestones, but we knew this year it was incredibly important to find a way to recognize our team's years of service. The executive team and I extend a special thanks to the creativity and talent of many within the organization."
Honored for 30 years of service: Audrey Benefield and Sandra Moreno.
Honored for 25 years of service was Cindy Schwark.
Those honored for 20 years of service include:
Erica Rivera, Gena Odechuck, Juanita Lambert, Robin Abney, Robin Brown, Tina McDowell, Casey Morton, Debra Story, Stacey Everett, Kay Doegg, Wendy Robinson, Kellie Wood, Amy Brooks, Stacy Dover, Lisa Pilcher, and Michelle McClure.
Those honored for 15 years of service include:
Carol Shell, Dorothy Adams, Leetasha Griffin, Pam Gilstrap, Starla Waddell,Barbara Maddox, Stephanie Mutchler, Kim Martin, Angie Touchstone, Becky Brock, Alicia Lovingood, Jill Isabel, Jan Brownlow, Brandy Wiggins, Brianna Sanders, Jackie Fennell, Angela Wood, Ashley Bolton, LaShae Walker, Rebecca Snyder, Laura Self, Eurice Holt, Amanda Opdycke, Sandra Lindsey, Jesslyn Rowe, Shawn McGarity, Tonya Nash, Kim Gresham, Eva Collins, Joy Parks, Rhonda Halliday, and Kelly Maddox.
Those honored for 10 years of service include:
Casey Self, Cindy Hogue, Haley Payne, Adrienne Cochran, Debra Phyfe, Kristi Godfrey, Regina Daley,Heather Laseter, LeeAnn Cannon, Christopher Edgeworth, Leslie Kaye, Carolyn Davis,Tribb Robison, Matt Roberson, Walter Langston, Laura Goble, Lisa Dawson, Carolyn Lumpkin, Laura Butler, Michelle Cleary, Kandice Allen, and Hilliary Headrick.
In recognition of this milestone all recipients received a custom bouquet of flowers and a specially prepared meal.