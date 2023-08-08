Grand opening for new Polk County trailhead on the Pinhoti Trail set for Saturday

The Potts Hollow Trailhead on the Pinhoti Trail is along Cave Spring Road northwest of Cedartown neart the Floyd County line.

 Contributed
A fence made of fallen cedar trees lines the parking area at the new Potts Hollow Trailhead on the Pinhoti Trail northwest of Cedartown on Cave Spring Road.
