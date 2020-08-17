Got some extra stuff sitting around the house you would like to sell? Or are you looking for some specific items, but not into paying full retail prices? Then mark your calendar to attend the Rome-Floyd Parks and Recreation Market.
The first market is set for Ridge Ferry Park on Saturday, Sept. 12 and will run from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. The market offers spaces for vendors of various items to set up shop for the day. Vendor spaces can be reserved by going to www.rfpra and searching "market" under the registration tab or by calling 706-252-6427.
There are 10x10 spaces for $10 and 20x20 spaces for $20 available. There are also spaces for food trucks at $50. Businesses offering community resources can also set up in a vendor space.
Vendor spaces will be spaced out and people are encouraged to practice social distancing and wear masks. Spaces are available on a first-come, first-serve basis.
The market will also visit other local parks and facilities throughout the fall. Be sure to check rfpra.com for more information and specific dates and locations.