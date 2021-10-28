Shannon Edwards was chosen to represent Georgia Northwestern Technical College at the Dinah Culbreath Wayne EAGLE Leadership Institute March 14-16, 2022.
The Leadership Institute recognizes and honors those students who have demonstrated superior achievement in adult education classes and programs.
A resident of Calhoun, Edwards is currently enrolled at GNTC and her career objective is to become a medical assistant.
“I want to encourage others to not give up on their education,” said Edwards. “It doesn’t matter how old you are, you can still go back to school.”
Edwards was nominated for the EAGLE award by Melissa Blevins, lead teacher and site manager for Adult Education in Gordon County.
“Shannon is proof that dedication and determination will help you reach your goals,” said Blevins.
EAGLE is the first statewide program in the nation that recognizes and rewards excellence among students enrolled in adult education programs.
This student recognition program is designed to create greater awareness of educational opportunities that are available in local communities across the state and to foster greater involvement in lifelong learning pursuits.
The Technical College System of Georgia (TCSG) through its Office of Adult Education (OAE) sponsors the annual Dinah Culbreath Wayne Exceptional Adult Georgian in Literacy Education (EAGLE) Leadership Institute.