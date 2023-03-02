An avid tennis player and deputy chief at the Marietta Fire Department, Christi Malec has always been fit — but news of a cancerous tumor changed her life.
She’d carried around a physician’s referral for a colonoscopy for two years before she considered scheduling her appointment.
The morning she went in for her procedure, she said her Harbin Clinic physician made a joke saying, “we’re going to make sure you look as healthy on the inside as you are on the outside.”
But when she woke up, she experienced life-changing news. Her colonoscopy revealed a cancerous tumor had breached two of the four walls of her colon, classifying it as a stage two cancer.
Malec was shocked; she’d always been very health conscious and didn’t have symptoms that would have led her to believe there was a problem.
“I had not had a cold in three years. I’ve never had covid to my knowledge,” she said. “My husband and I couldn’t believe anything could be wrong, and yet I had probably been walking around with a cancerous tumor for five to seven years.”
It was a Monday when Malec had her colonoscopy. By that Wednesday, Harbin Clinic general surgeon Dr. John Simmons had Malec in his office and had scheduled surgery to remove the tumor the following Tuesday.
Two weeks after Malec’s successful surgery, she was working out and playing tennis again. She had very little pain and did not require any follow-up cancer treatment. The day she went back to the fire department, she sat in her office wondering “did this really happen?”
Malec had a successful story, but it could have easily turned out differently, and she said she recognizes that. Without a routine and yet lifesaving screening, her story could have had a very different ending.
“I am the biggest proponent of colonoscopies now,” says Malec. “I’m telling everyone, ‘Get your colonoscopy.’”
Harbin doctors recommend those 45 years or older get a colonoscopy and provide more information on their website HarbinClinic.com/bottomline.
“I was here to welcome my first grandbaby into the world last summer because I finally got my colonoscopy,” Malec said.