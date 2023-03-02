Harbin Clinic Patient Christi Malec & Grandson.jpg

Christi Malec holds up her grandson.

 Harbin Clinic

Check out the story of Christi Malec, an avid tennis player and fire chief who never expected to be diagnosed with cancer. The bottom line? If you are 45 or older, there's no better time to schedule your colonoscopy than today. To schedule a colonoscopy, visit harbinclinic.com/gastroenterology for more details.
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In