The Georgia’s Rome Office of Tourism will reopen Roman Chariot service, which provides free transportation for downtown customers and visitors, starting Friday, May 15.
To ensure driver and passenger safety, several safety measures will be followed. A protective barrier between the driver and passengers will be installed on each cart. Drivers will sanitize all surfaces of the cart prior to each shift. Disinfectant wipes will be provided on each cart for passenger use. Each request for pick-up will be handled separately. Only individuals who live in the same household can ride together. There is a limit of 4 passengers per cart and passengers are not permitted to sit next to the driver.
Operations will begin with limited hours and will expand as demand increases. Hours are Friday and Saturday from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m..
For free pick-up service, riders should text their location to 706-413-2822. The Roman Chariot will continue to keep the same route. It loops continuously from the Cotton block to the 700 block and into the River District. Riders can request stops at crosswalks and intersections along the route.
The Roman Chariot service utilizes six-seat passenger club cars to provide transportation to downtown shopping, restaurants, parking, hotels and The Forum River Center.
For questions, contact Lisa Smith at 706-295-5576.
For a map of the shuttle service route, visit RomeGeorgia.org/Chariot.