Georgia River Network has four river trips planned for this summer’s river adventures, but with a small twist.
With the COVID-19 pandemic still on the rise, Executive Director Joe Cook decided it would be best not to do van shuttles to the launch sites.
“We were trying to come up with a way to do some paddle trips with some small groups and have some camaraderie, but maintain social distancing,” he said.
Instead, participants will drop their boat of choice at the launch site and drive over to the take out site. Afterwards, they’ll bike back to the launch site and get on the river from there.
GRN will have a shuttle take the bikes back to the take out site so that participants can leave from there.
“So instead of shuttling people, we’ll be shuttling bikes,” Cook said.
On July 25, the first bike and paddle trip will start at Hardin Bridge and participants will paddle down the Etowah River Water Trail and bike along lightly traveled roads in Bartow County near Euharlee.
The Aug. 1 Toccoa River adventure will feature a seven mile paddling trip on the Toccoa River and a 7-mile ride on Fannin County backroads near Blue Ridge.
The Aug. 15 Tugaloo River adventure is a 10-mile paddle on the Tugaloo River Water Trail and a 10 mile bike ride on Stephens County backroads near Toccoa.
The Sept. 12 Ocmulgee River adventure will be a 14-mile paddle trip on the Ocmulgee River Water Trail and 13 mile bike ride on rural roads near Hawkinsville.
Each trip is limited to 30 participants and only eight spots are left for the Etowah trip. Registration costs $50 per person.
If you still want to participate, but aren’t interested in biking, Cook said participants can shuttle themselves by driving their own cars.
Additional details and registration information is available at www.garivers.org/hidden-gems. Boat rentals are available through GRN as well.