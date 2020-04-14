In an effort to create some joy and light in a time filled with uncertainty, Georgia Public Broadcasting is launching the #myGAneighborhood social media campaign.
According to Mandy Wilson, director of communications for GPB, the campaign is to help promote community connections and show support for local neighborhoods.
"We do a lot of community engagement here ... We try and reach out to our audiences, so we wanted to do something to encourage positivity and engage our audiences in a time of social distancing," Wilson said.
Submissions could be just about anything, from window decoration to sidewalk chalk art. They can even be just as simple as showing support to a neighbor.
GPB will be following all the posts and choosing a select few to be featured on their social media pages and on television segments on the GPB channel.
Because they are a part of the Public Broadcasting Service network, the channel doesn't have commercials. Instead, they have spots they broadcast in between programs.
"It would be a #myGAneighborhood spot, which would be airing on television at different times, talking about what we've done and examples of what people have submitted," Wilson said.
People can participate by posting pictures with the hashtag #myGAneighborhood as well as tagging @mygpb on Twitter and @gpbmedia on Instagram.
Participants can also post their pictures to the GPB Facebook page using the same hashtag. They can also upload their picture to the GPB website as a submission.
The campaign is ongoing and doesn't have a deadline.