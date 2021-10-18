Free tree distribution event on Nov. 6 in Lindale

Rome-Floyd Parks & Recreation will partner with International Paper and the Arbor Day Foundation to distribute 175 free trees at Gilbreath Recreation Center & Wolfe Park in Lindale on Nov. 6.
The event begins at 11 a.m. and ends at 2 p.m. Species include Red Maple, Service Berry, American Hornbeam, Flowering Dogwood, Magnolia, White Oak, Pin Oak and Willow Oak and residents are limited to one tree per household.
“Urban parks and private green spaces protect our health by providing opportunities for time in nature, for physical activities and to make social connections," said Mary Hardin Thornton, Parks & Rec special services manager.
"The trees we plant today will help restore tree canopy in Rome and Floyd County, help filter air and stormwater, buffer wind and noise, provide homes for birds and other wildlife, and provide shade in summer months,” she said.
International Paper depends on the sustainability of forests and that doesn't just happen without work, said Kevin Walls, manager at the IP Rome Containerboard Mill.
"Community forestry helps us all be part of environmental sustainability, and the Rome Mill is proud to help give back through tree plantings and tree giveaways," he said.
Trees offer vast benefits for the community at large. Thriving urban forests bolster human health, from encouraging physical activity to reducing respiratory illnesses stemming from air pollution. In the United States, park trees alone remove about 75,000 tons of air pollution each year.
“We are proud to encourage and support local efforts to plant trees. Cities and towns around the globe that line their streets and fill their parks with trees are building healthier, happier communities” said Dan Lambe, president, Arbor Day Foundation.
Urban trees also reduce the runoff of sediment, pollutants, and organic matter into streams, improving water quality.