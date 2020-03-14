The Free Clinic of Rome is anticipating the arrival of new telemedicine equipment early this week which could aid healthcare professionals in the battle against COVID-19.
Clinic Director Renee Blackburn said healthcare workers who may have been exposed to COVID-19 and may have been quarantined themselves may actually be able to continue to see patients remotely.
Blackburn said when a grant was written to help acquire the equipment, they first considered as a device that would allow staff to go into the field to see patients who have transportation issues getting into the free clinic.
"We have had a private donor who knows what's going on and said don't get one, get two and matched that grant," Blackburn said.
The machine basically fits into a small suitcase and does have a computer screen. It has a stethoscope that the health care worker could put on a patient's chest and the physician or nurse practitioner on the other end, whether in Rome, Atlanta or London, England can hear the patients' heart beat.
"I can put the otoscope in your ear or look into your sinuses. All they need on their end is a laptop and a good head set," Blackburn said.
The kit contains basically everything used in an exam room at the clinic, from the stethoscope and otoscope to ophthalmoscope, thermometer and blood glucose meter.
It also has the face-to-face screen that will allow the practitioner to speak with the patients and/or health care worker on the scene.
"We are looking to our hospitals and Harbin for their guidance in the best way to utilize this for our community right now," Blackburn said. "We have training in place and are looking forward to getting it set up and being able to help the community in the most advantageous way."
The clinic is screening patients for COVID-19 when they call for an appointment and are screening them physically before they come into the patient care area at the office. Many of the clinic's patients suffer from chronic conditions and are at a higher risk for contracting COVID-19.
"We do have standing orders and protocols in place to make sure our patients get the care and support they need," Blackburn said.
The Free Clinic, located at 3 Professional Court, saw over 3,200 patients last year, a 50% increase over the previous year and added more than 200 new people to its list of clients.