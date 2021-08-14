Ford, Gittings & Kane Jewelers is once again hosting its Kickback to the Community silent auction.
Local nonprofits sell bid cards for a $10 donation to their organization. The bid card allows buyers to bid on two cases full of jewelry at Ford, Gittings & Kane.
One thousand bid cards have been printed, giving the opportunity for $10,000 to go back to the community through these various organizations if all bid cards are sold.
Some of the organizations participating this year are MissionIsPossible, Brighter Birthdays, Chieftains Museum and the Historic Desoto Theatre Foundation, South Rome Alliance and Summit Quest.
“People can choose any of those charities or can choose charities of their own,” said FGK’s Jan Fergerson. “It can be any 501(c)3 charity. One buyer chose the Susan G. Komen Foundation while another buyer bought a bid card for her church.”
Bid cards can be purchased directly from most of the participating charities or can be purchased at Ford, Gittings & Kane.
“At least one charity has already sold over $1,000 in bid cards,” Fergerson said. “We’re just trying to get money back into the community.”
She estimates that this is the 14th year of Kickback and said this year is shaping up to be the biggest and most successful so far. Many local nonprofits might not be able to host their own fundraiser auction so this is a way for them to capitalize on an already-existing auction.
And there are dozens of pieces of jewelry and watches on which to bid.
In addition to all bid card money going directly to the charity of your choice, 10% of the purchase price of every item will be paid to the charity of the winning bidder. Winners can name any 501(c)3 charity to be the recipient of the donation.
The auction will end promptly at 2 p.m. on Aug. 21.
Ford, Gittings & Kane Jewelers is located at 312 Broad St.