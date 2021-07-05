Jason Blalock's photograph "Berry College's Old Mill with Fall Color" took top honors in the Floyd County segment of the 14th Congressional District photo contest.
U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Rome, held a "Get to Know Northwest Georgia" contest in April, calling for entries from each of the 12 counties in her district. The winners were to be hung in her Washington, DC, office and she's been announcing them weekly.
"Floyd County is home to many, but it's also the place that I call home. I'm excited to announce this week for the "Get to Know Northwest Georgia" series, we’re highlighting Floyd County!," Greene said in a Thursday release that included a list of historical landmarks and things to do.
In Blaylock's photo, the water -- smooth green and bubbling white -- takes center stage while the 1930s stone mill blends into the surrounding gray tree trunks and orange leaves.
Three other local residents earned honorable mentions.
Ginger Gresham shot a spring flower-framed photo of the iconic Rome Clocktower downtown.
Leslie Kleist submitted a colorful sunset taken from her balcony on Turnbull Hill in Old East Rome after a storm.
Jay Jarvis sent in a different angle of the Old Mill that plays up the textures of the stone building overshadowed by the imposing 42-foot water wheel.