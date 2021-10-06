Floyd County Police Department and Rome Braves will be co-hosting a charity golf tournament to benefit Restoration Rome on Nov. 5.
The golf tournament has been an annual event hosted by FCPD for the last 20 years, according to Sgt. Chris Fincher. Proceeds and funds raised from the tournament goes to local non-profit organizations. Last year, the tournament raised almost $14,000 for Hospitality House of Rome and featured 28 golf teams.
Restoration Rome is a community support group located at the former home of Southeast Elementary School off of Crane Street. The group describes their purpose as a hub where public, private and faith-based partners can work together to restore and keep families together by facilitating foster care, adoption and family services.
The vision of Restoration Rome is partially to improve the child welfare system in Georgia and they are doing that by providing liaison services for the Department of Family Children Services. The group provides a safe place for children and families to meet while working through state services.
Other services provided by Restoration Rome include: mentoring program, medical and social services, mental health counseling, food and clothing, supervised visitation and family reunification services.
The tournament will take place at the Stonebridge Golf Club at 585 Stonebridge Drive on Nov. 5 at 10 a.m.
You can make donations or register for the tournament by contacting Fincher at chris.fincher@floydcountyga.org.