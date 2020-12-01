Floyd County Police Department, TRED partner in Christmas bike fundraiser this Saturday

The Floyd County Police Department is launching a barbecue Christmas fundraiser to provide bicycles to children in need this season.
"Children don't understand the economics of poverty or why they might not get the gifts they want," a FCPD press release stated. "COVID and lockdowns have been especially difficult for families and the police department wants to help make Christmas memorable for children in 2020."
The FCPD is partnering with local trail advocacy group TRED this year and the GMC Value-Mart has agreed to smoke the pork butts to sell on Saturday, Dec. 5, from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at their store located at 3402 Alabama Highway.
Boston butts are $30 each and all proceeds will benefit the inaugural year of the Santa Bike Patrol. If you would like to make a donation but aren't interested in receiving a smoked pork butt please email FincherC@floydcountyga.org.
They're encouraging people to pre-order.
Those who wish to make a donation by cash or check can visit the Floyd County Police Department at 5 Government Plaza downtown. Checks should be made payable to Floyd County Police Department.