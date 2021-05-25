Floyd County Commissioners have awarded the Redmond Trail construction contract to Marietta-based Lewallen Construction Co.
The trail project has been over 10 years in the making and has hit several roadblocks, but Commission Chair Wright Bagby said the board is "ecstatic" to finally get the project underway.
"This is going to be a great addition to the community and we all just feel very positive about this," Vice Chair Allison Watters said.
Lewallen Construction was the lowest bidder back in March, at $838,153, but it was more than $300,000 over budget. The Georgia Department of Transportation, which is providing the bulk of the funding, said they could contribute $270,000 more if the community came up with $167,000.
With help from the Rome City Commission and local trail advocacy group TRED, they were able to add funds to the project in late April.
Going forward, the county is waiting on notice from GDOT to begin construction.
The project will extend the trail from the end of the Oostanaula River levee across Little Dry Creek to the new Mount Berry trailhead, according to Special Projects Manager Bruce Ivey.
"For the actual trail, there will be some earth work and paving, then the bridge across Little Dry Creek and then we're going to install some overhead protection under the railroad trestle," Ivey said. "There shouldn't be any major inconveniences for residents around those areas."
He went on to say that there might be some disruption for those who use the Mount Berry Trail.
Ivey estimates that the project should take about nine months.
The second phase, which is a city special purpose local option sales tax project, will connect the trail to Tolbert Park near Summerville Park.