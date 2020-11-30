Five members of Boy Scout Troop 34 received the highest honor a youth can get in scouting Saturday: their Eagle Scout badge.
A ceremony Saturday at Lock & Dam Park culminated years of work for the five young men -- Blake Galenzoski, Dalton Edwards, Gabe Shepherd, Hunter Irvine and Mason Edwards.
Troop leader Jim Morris said the Eagle badge is the embodiment of Scouting's best effort.
* Galenzoki's Eagle project involved construction of a trail bridge at Lock & Dam Park;
* Dalton Edwards built a trial information kiosk on Jackson Hill;
* Mason Edwards built three benches at the Mercy Senior Care Center;
* Irvine built some raised flower beds; and
* Shepherd built three benches at the trails at Garrard Park.
During the hour long ceremony, Galenzoski's father James described the challenge in becoming an Eagle Scout, explaining that 30 out of 100 youth who enter Scouting will drop out and only four of a hundred will obtain the Eagle Badge.
He said many scouts will actually find their ultimate location through work on a merit badge.
Galenzoski also said that close to half of those who enter Scouting will go on to serve in the U.S. military.
Morris reminded the young Eagle Scouts that service to their family and their community is a hallmark of the honor and will be a responsibility for each of them for the rest of their lives.
"Your foremost responsibility is to live in honor," Morris said.
Troop 34 has been sponsored by First Presbyterian Church in Rome for close to 80 years and John Richards has served as Scoutmaster for the troop for close to half of that time.