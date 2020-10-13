The first in-person 5K in Rome since the COVID-19 shutdown in March is scheduled for Saturday at Ridge Ferry Park.
Rome-Floyd Parks and Recreation is hosting the Powerade Power Dash 5K and Health Walk starting at 9 a.m. Registration and packet pick-up must be done in advance online at active.com or in person at the Parks & Rec headquarters, 1 Shorter Ave. The cost for the 5K is $25 and the health walk is $20.
The event will be held in waves to maintain social distancing. Wave times are assigned by participants’ last name and can be found at rfpra.com/powerdash. Maps of both the 5K and the health walk course are also available at the site.
If participants need to change times, please email Jim Alred at alredj@floydcountyga.org.
Packet pick up for groups is Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., with Thursday and Friday open for everyone to pick up their packets. People who registered for the canceled Leprechaun-a-thon in March can pick up their Leprechaun shirts as well.
All participants are asked to arrive 20 minutes before their wave time on Satuday. They will be directed to areas allowing for social distancing while waiting.
Participants are also encouraged to wear their disposable mask provided in their race packet. There will be several trash cans near the start line to dispose of masks before entering the course.
There are no water stops on the walk or 5K course, so if participants need water they will need to bring it. There will be both water and POWERADE available near the Coca-Cola Stage postrace.
Also, no post-race awards ceremony is planned. Race results will be posted Sunday and awards will be available for pick up at the headquarters building starting Oct. 20.