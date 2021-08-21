Monday, August 16, 1971
Liquor seized in club raid
Floyd County police staged a midnight whiskey raid Saturday at the American Legion Club on Shorter Avenue and arrested the club manager.
Charged with possessing Georgia taxpaid whiskey was Carl Stewart, 44, 1005 Ave. D. He was subsequently released under $500 bond from the Floyd County Jail.
Seized in the raid were 26 pints, two and a half quarts and one gallon quantities of bonded whiskey, police said. All the contraband was found behind a bar, officers said.
The Seventh District Commander of the American Legion was present when the raid occurred. Frank Goss, the state official, said he would release a statement concerning the incident.
Tuesday, August 17, 1971
This isn’t ordinary ‘one that got away’ fish tale
This is no run-of-the-mill “one that got away” fish story. It’s a real whopper.
Young Kenny McEver accompanied his father, Commissioner Tom McEver and several others on a weekend trip to Destin, Fla. While trolling for King Mackerel a few hundred yards off shore, something hit an 80-pound test line and headed for deep water.
Sixteen-year-old Kenny battled the fish for an hour and 20 minutes as Capt. Bruce Marler backed his 48-foot charter boat “Wahoo” about four miles hoping the fish would tire.
After a while it became apparent that the deep-sea fishing rig Kenny was using just wasn’t a match for the monster, but it still hadn’t broken water and the Romans, as well as Capt. Marler, were determined to at least get a look at it. In fact, a score of other boats in the area, having by that time gotten word via the ship’s radio of the battle, kept asking for a running report.
Finally, the fish surfaced briefly. Capt. Marler got the best view from his helm chair above the fishing deck. He said it was a manta ray, about eight feet wide, weighing approximately 1,000 pounds.
On the captain’s instructions, the deck hand pulled loose the hook and the Romans resumed trolling for fish they could handle. Fishing proved lousy, but the group came home with a whopping story to tell.
100 years ago as presented in the August 1921 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
The “buzzard’s roost” on the Central railroad trestle was deserted during a recent afternoon baseball game at Hamilton Park and consequence of the arrest of one of the “roosters,” and in which the Central and Rome Baseball Associations will be joint prosecutors.
All the audience either paid for seeing the game or went off somewhere else, complaining of their “rights.” The same result was expected today and hereafter, said Tom Clemens, chief bean shooter.
Sunday, August 15, 1971
Checks unchecked
COLUMBUS, Ohio (UPI) – William Bish has returned six uncashed welfare checks totaling $2,052 because he “no longer needs assistance.” Bish told auditor Joseph Ferguson he had informed his local welfare board he no longer needed financial assistance. But the checks kept coming. Ferguson commended Bish for his “honesty in returning these checks when you found it unnecessary to receive them.”
Friday, August 19,1971
Youth movement keys East Rome
Youth holds the key to success or failure at East Rome, a fact Coach Jake Johnson hit upon this week as the Gladiators stepped up their practice space in preparation for their September 3rd debut against model.
It’s not that the Gladiators really are that young. They have good experience back from the 1970 club that logged a mediocre 4-6 record, and all of these returnees figure into the 1971 plans.
However, some gaps remain and Johnson said right now he may have to start a couple of sophomores and upwards of 16 juniors on the offensive and defensive units.
“And, our success is going to depend on how quickly our young boys come around,” Johnson said. “With the exception of tackle and center, we could be better at every possible position. Here again, young boys hold the key.”
One thing’s certain. Johnson doesn’t want to place the Gladiators into the position they found themselves last fall when opponents stereotyped them. Without a passing attack and with only one breakaway threat, foes were able to stack their defenses against East Rome. Of course this drastically limited the Gladiators offensive charge.
Right now a lot of attention is being given to quarterback Mike Carver. He’s the youngster who stepped into the gap in the West Rome game last year and turned in a fine performance. He also has a fine passing arm and Johnson says it will be utilized.
Everybody knows what veteran tailback Mike Hogan can do. He rushed for just under 1,000 yards in 1970 although he was hounded by opposing defenses.
This time around, however, Hogan won’t be the entire running offense. The coaches are high on such boys as Jonathan Gibson, Jeff Culbreth, Mike Jones, Pat Hopkins, Napoleon Fielder and Walter Culberson, among others. In fact, Johnson rates his backfield corps as the strongest in years at East Rome. “There’s no doubt we have more speed and better balance in the backfield,” Johnson said, adding that he plans to make use of it.
The problems might occur at tackle and center. Steve Crowe played sparingly at center last fall and he’ll get his chance. Sophomore Robert Jackson is backing him up, but veterans Bruce Wilder and Chip Davis, who will start at other positions, are being well-groomed for duty here as well.
As for tackle, Davis, David Hall and Bobo Lowery all have experience. Missing is Charles Booth and it’ll be hard to replace him in one season.
One thing the Gladiators do have going for them at tackle is size. A half dozen boys, most of them sophomores, weigh in at better than 200 pounds and hopefully one or more of them will make their presence felt.
A couple of ex-quarterbacks hold forte at ends. They are Chess Chaffin and Joe Clements, and so far they have made the transition in stride. Overall, the end corps are better receivers than those of 1970, although they may lack a little size.
Besides Wilder, Russ Gates, Russell Kinnebrew, Steve Coffman, Mitch Cantrell and Lowery are stationed at guards. This is probably the most solid position across the line of scrimmage.
100 years ago as presented in the August 1921 editions of the Rome Tribune-Herald
An overdose of watermelon, canned fish and corn liquor proved more serious for Henderson Jackson, 40, than the usual relish of catfish and ice cream might have been.
Henderson kept a soft drink stand open near the Fairbanks plant in West Rome recently and appeared to be alright. He had eaten some watermelon and salmon. However, he ended up staggering up to Annie Perkins’ home nearby and complained of pains in his abdomen. He said he thought he would be able to make it home soon. He never got away from there, although Dr. C.I. Cain was called.
Coroner Ogles held an inquest at which a verdict was returned saying he died from imprudent use of whiskey and watermelon. Investigators found a salmon can opened and empty at his stand.
---
State representative H.L. Howard, of Forsyth, is one legislator who has made a record in the legislature of 1921. He has worn a different colored necktie every day of the session. He admitted to colleagues that he brought 60 ties to Atlanta with him. He is a merchant and got ‘em at cost.
---
Seventy-five or more young people, who seldom or never get a picnic outing, will be given one in trucks furnished by the Anchor Duck Mills, the Ford establishment and others. They will go to Crystal Springs under the care of the Salvation Army.
The Salvation Army will be glad to receive any edibles, especially baked cake, that Romans may wish to donate. Their phone number is 350 and they will send a car for it. A big time is expected by all, and fair weather is prayed for.