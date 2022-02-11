For the 22nd year the Exchange Club Family Resource Center is bringing back its Night at the Movies -- this time at a new venue with classic programming.
The 2022 event is set for Feb. 22 at the Historic DeSoto Theatre in downtown Rome and will feature the now iconic 1994 classic movie “Forrest Gump” starring Tom Hanks.
Founded in 1991, the Exchange Club Family Resource Center provides in-home parenting and life skills education to families who are feeling overwhelmed. The beauty of the program is that the agency and the parents it serves partner together.
Since its inception the annual movie fundraiser has raised over $315,000 for the FRC and its child abuse prevention programs.
“The Family Resource Center recently celebrated its 30th anniversary of serving families in our community. Night at the Movies provides support to our in-home Exchange Parent Aide program," Tina Bartleson FRC executive director said. "Last year, the FRC served over 135 families through our in-home program. Our services provide encouragement and information that parents need to create safe, stable and nurturing homes so that their children can grow and thrive.”
Doors open at 6 p.m. and guests will enjoy a variety of hors d’oeuvres and libations, courtesy of their favorite local restaurants. At 7:15 p.m., patrons will move into the beautifully renovated DeSoto Theatre to watch the movie
Tickets are available online at www.frcrome.org or by calling 706-290-0764. Tickets cost $55 per person, $100 for couples, and $45 each for groups of 10 or more tickets. Guests are encouraged to mask in the large and open venue.