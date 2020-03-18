Usually on St. Patrick’s Day, Rena Drummond and her family celebrate her granddad’s birthday at his favorite restaurant, Captain D’s.
This year, however, is his first year in a healthcare facility in Rome. This year is also different because that healthcare facility has stopped allowing visitors because of healthcare concerns.
So instead of the normal routine, Drummond and a few other family members stopped by the facility and had a birthday party through his window.
“We went to his window and made signs with balloons,” Drummond said. “We celebrated, and took a Bluetooth speaker and played his favorite song, 'Amazing Grace,' through the window.”
While she has been disappointed that she hasn’t been able to physically hug him and see him face to face, she said she understands the need for precautions.
“It’s hard to be separated from family,” Drummond said.
Her granddad is 97, which means he falls in a high risk category if he were to contract COVID-19.
“We are very thankful for the protective measures," she said. "With his age, he’s definitely high risk. We’re thankful, but we’re sad at the same time. We definitely understand and we are thankful.”
The facility stopped allowing visitors last week, Drummond recalled. It was around the same time local schools announced their extended closures due to concerns about the novel coronavirus. She said she doesn’t expect the facility to reopen for visitors until the global concerns of coronavirus are at ease.
The visit, while not the usual, was definitely an emotional experience for the family.
“There were several nurses inside that were singing with us,” she said. “It definitely brought smiles to him and tears to us. I don’t even know why I wore makeup because I was crying.”