While the COVID-19 pandemic has affected the restoration schedule of an historic Rosenwald School building in Cave Spring for Black students in Floyd County, the nonprofit Fairview-E.S. Brown Heritage Corp. is working behind the scenes.
The organization recently grew its board of directors and is offering private, as well as virtual, tours of the facility. Two members also participated in a panel discussion on the push to preserve Rosenwald Schools across the nation.
Joyce Smith and Mike Weinroth of Fairview were among the panel for the discussion sponsored by Birmingham Hadassah, an international Jewish women’s organization.
Smith said the discussion centered on the organization’s feeling of learning more about the true spirit of Tikkun Olam (repairing the world) one step at a time through the example of the Julius Rosenwald and Booker T. Washington’s partnership.
Other participants included Peter Ascoli, grandson of Julius Rosenwald and Aviva Kempner, "Rosenwald" filmmaker who received accolades for her documentary on the life of Julius Rosenwald.
Joining the board of directors were Wes Walraven, who also serves on the Georgia Trust Board of Trustees, and Michelle Reynolds, who has volunteered as the organization's program director for the past 8 years.
Rita Chubb Bridge, who's been working with the project for a decade, retired at the end of July and was named an honorary member of the Fairview-E.S. Brown Board of Directors.
The group has been working to make the school building -- now a museum -- handicap accessible. The project had been expected to wrap up in June but construction has been postponed due to the spike in wood prices and limited availability of contractors.
Smith said the work, funded through a 2020 state Economic Development Tourism Product Grant, is the last step to obtaining a certificate of occupancy.
Although the museum remains closed for now, private tours of the campus can be arranged by emailing info@fairviewbrown.org.
The organization also has a virtual tour posted on its YouTube channel, Fairview School Historic Site.