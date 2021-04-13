This year’s Exchange Club of Rome Book of Golden Deeds winner is Kaitlyn Morgan of Pepperell High School. Kaitlyn has volunteered in over 25 agencies and shared that she is the one who has learned the most from the various people she was able to serve.
The Book of Golden Deeds award asks students to share their community service activities to local agencies, schools and churches. The participants are also asked to share why giving back to the community is important and what they have gained from giving back.
Other Book of Golden Deeds entries included:
- Ellie Getchel, Model High School
- Maddie Shell, Coosa High School
- Ansley Reece, Armuchee High School
The Exchange Club of Rome’s Accepting the Challenge of Excellence award recognizes high school seniors who have overcome physical, emotional and social obstacles. This special recognition serves as a powerful example to all students that hard work and perseverance are awarded.
Each entry is reviewed by a panel of judges and each will receive a financial award.
The Rome ACE winner is Alex Haney from Pepperell High School. At the age of 15 Alex was diagnosed with Stage 2 Hodgkin’s Lymphoma.
Following chemotherapy and sickness, he said he had a better perspective on life and feels we all need to live life to the fullest every day. Now being in remission, his faith and the support of others has led him to pursue a career as a Pediatric Oncologist.
“I want to reciprocate the positivity that was given to me as well as help others feel better too," Alex said.
Alex’s entry will be forwarded to Georgia District Exchange club to compete with entries from other clubs. The Georgia District Winner will receive $1500.00. Th District winner will then be forwarded to National for a possible prize of $15,000.00
Other entries in ACE:
- Magali Sandoval, Coosa High School
- Sean Mullins, Model High School
- Yellena Garcia-Perez, Rome High School
- Steven Darby Hopper, Armuchee High School