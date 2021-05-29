Ms. Lynne Reilly of Rome and Dr. Alan Cox of Johnson City, Tennessee, announce the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Callee Anne, to Mr. Julius Winfrey Peek III, son of Mr. and Mrs. Julius Winfrey Peek II, of Cedartown.
The future bride is a graduate of Berry College Elementary & Middle School, Darlington School and the University of Georgia. She is self-employed as the owner and creator of Sunsmith, handcrafted jewelry, and Sundog, fresh floral arrangements and garden planning.
The future groom graduated from Darlington School and Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, Prescott, Arizona. He is a First Lieutenant in the United States Air Force, serving as a C-17 Pilot and is a member of the 14th Airlift Squadron within the 437th Airlift Wing at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina.
An outdoor wedding ceremony and reception will be held on June 5, 2021, at Peek Homeplace, the home of the groom’s family. Invitations have been sent.