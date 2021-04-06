Elevation House will be hosting their second virtual Beautiful Minds gala and auction over Zoom to raise money for their services.
The local nonprofit focuses on creating a network and support system for people who struggle with mental illness, as well as providing psychiatric and counseling services.
They also help members learn basic life skills, such as cooking and maintenance and how to find jobs. Some of its members are also housed by the organization.
"We try and help them overcome not only economic hardships but social ones as well," Executive Director Carrie Edge said.
They host special clubhouse meetings either in person or over Zoom and Facebook Messenger to help their clients stay connected and talk about problems they face.
Last year, they held the gala over Zoom in August and Edge was pleasantly surprised by how well it turned out.
They raised around $20,000 from their auctions and ticket sales, $5,000 above their original goal.
For this year's live auction, on May 13 at 6 p.m., they'll have Lou Dempsey auctioning off 10 special items donated by businesses in the community and other sponsors. Among them are a spa facial from Dermaculture of Rome, a wine tasting for six people from Olea and a three-night stay at Colonial Crest Condominiums in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.
You can purchase a ticket without a meal for $30 or with a meal for $50. The meal includes a special charcuterie board from Graze table and a drink.
Even if you don't purchase a ticket, Edge said you can still participate in the online silent auction. No items are listed on the 32auctions website yet, but she hopes to have 50 to 100 items.
Tickets are available through the Elevation House website under "Beautiful Minds Gala." For questions, call Edge at 706-413-2323.