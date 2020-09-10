Rome Cinemas will host a special drive-in movie benefit for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Northwest Georgia on Friday and Saturday nights.
The theater at 2535 Shorter Ave. will show "42: The Jackie Robinson Story." It stars Chadwick Boseman, who created the Marvel Black Panther character on screen and just passed away from colon cancer.
Jennifer Gonzalez is assisting the Smith family with the operation of Village Theatres Inc. She said they were trying to figure out a way to get people back to the theaters and decided that partnering with local charitable groups could be a win-win situation.
"The Boys & Girls Club has a strong African-American heritage and that's how we chose them for this first event," Gonzalez said.
"We want people to know we are open and we also want to give back to the community when we can," she added.
They are also looking for other movies that could possibly be linked to nonprofits in the Rome area that need fiscal assistance.
Admission is $25 per carload and each carload will receive a large bucket of popcorn and two sodas as part of their admission. Five dollars of each admission fee will be donated to the Boys and Girls Club.
The screen is approximately 20 feet by 30 feet and sound is delivered by FM transmitter.
Vehicles will be separated to the point where the show can accommodate up to 85. Sellouts each night could result in an $850 donation to the Boys & Girls Clubs. The gates will open at 8 p.m. and movie will begin at 9 p.m.
Tickets can be purchased in advance at romemovies.com. Questions can be addressed via email to moviesinrome@gmail.com.
The indoor theaters are also open. Gonzalez said the audience has typically been very small at any given time so social distancing is generally not a problem.