CRBI conducted bacterial water monitoring at three sites that included Neel’s Landing off of US 411, Grizzard Park, and Heritage Park on June 22. The results of those monitoring efforts showed that 71.9 cfu/100ml were present at Neel’s Landing, 210.5 cfu/100ml were present at Grizzard Park, and 1533.1 cfu/100ml of E. coli were present at Heritage Park. This means that the amount of E. coli found at Neel's Landing site is considered safe for recreational use by the state of Georgia. The level of bacteria at Grizzard Park is considered at moderate risk of illness and it is recommended that people use caution and keep wounds clean. The level of bacteria at Heritage Park has a high risk of illness and recreation isn't recommended.
If you are interested in learning more, or if you would like to nominate a site for future testing, contact Jesse Demonbreun-Chapman, at 706-232-2724 or info@coosa.org.