CRBI conducted bacterial water monitoring at three sites that included Neel’s Landing off of US 411, Grizzard Park, and Heritage Park on July 20. The results of those monitoring efforts showed that 13.4 cfu/100ml were present at Neel’s Landing, 16.8 cfu/100ml were present at Grizzard Park, and 61.6 cfu/100ml of E. coli were present at Heritage Park. This means that the amount of E. coli found at Neel’s Landing, Grizzard Park and Heritage Park is considered safe for recreational use by the state of Georgia.
If you are interested in learning more, or if you would like to nominate a site for future testing, contact Jesse Demonbreun-Chapman, at 706-232-2724 or info@coosa.org.