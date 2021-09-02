CRBI conducted bacterial water monitoring at three sites that included Neel’s Landing off of US 411, Grizzard Park, and Heritage Park on Aug. 17. The results of those monitoring efforts showed that over 1,551.3 cfu/100ml were present at Neel’s Landing, over 920.8 cfu/100ml were present at Grizzard Park, and 2,419.6 cfu/100ml of E. coli were present at Heritage Park. This means that the amount of E. coli found at Neel’s Landing, Grizzard Park and Heritage Park is considered not safe for recreational use by the state of Georgia and could lead to illness.
If you are interested in learning more, or if you would like to nominate a site for future testing, contact Jesse Demonbreun-Chapman, at 706-232-2724 or info@coosa.org.