Crappie USA is expecting anglers from across the country to join its March 20 competition on Weiss Lake at Centre, Alabama.
They'll be vying for a guaranteed $10,000 payout.
The organization's 2021 Tournament Trail also includes two-day events at various locations that were rescheduled from 2020 because of COVID-19.
Anglers may also compete in the $50,000 points race and an opportunity to qualify for the Regional Championships and the 2021 Crappie USA Classic. The Regional Championships will all feature a $25,000 payback and the Classic will be highlighted by a $165,000 payback.
Anglers fishing the event will be testing their crappie fishing skills against other anglers and whatever Mother Nature has in store. This event is a Region 1 qualifier in the new CUSA regional competition.
Alabama's Weiss Lake is on the Coosa River in northeastern Alabama. The 30,200-acre lake is owned and operated by the Alabama Power Company.
Fed by the Coosa River, Chattooga River, and Little River, it offers over 447 miles of shoreline and shallow flats, large coves, under-water drop offs and deep channels. It is well known for a good population of crappie including an occasional black nose.
For more information visit CrappieUSA.com or the Crappie USA Tournament Trail Facebook Page.