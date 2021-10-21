For the second year running, Lazy Creek Farms in Armuchee is offering a colorful selection of pumpkins and a farm tour experience for school children and the public.
The 100-acre facility at 29 Yarborough Bend Road is a labor of love for the Toole family.
“It’s a working farm,” explains Patricia Toole who owns the business with her husband, Hank Toole. “The community seems very welcoming and glad that they have this here.”
Visitors can purchase pumpkins, drinks and sweets in the farm market with free admission. Farm tours include a hay ride, a corn maze, a pumpkin-shaped bounce house, bounce pad and viewings of the progress in the family’s strawberry fields, which will bear the bright, red berries that are the farm’s main source of revenue in the spring.
The owners of Sunny Cove Bee Farm in Rome also make periodic visits with a live hive for educational presentations.
A farm pass is $8 per person, adults 65 and older can enter for $6 and children under 2 are free. Antique vehicles — fire trucks and pickups — parked in and around the large, warehouse-style farm store make for interesting visual attractions.
The couple’s two daughters, Lauren and Emma Toole, along with their nephew, Weston Edwards, help run the facility, assisting with the store and farm and with the field trips that take place during the week.
Lazy Creek Farms is open Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, see LazyCreekFarmsGa.com or Facebook: Lazy Creek Farms.