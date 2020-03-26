Northwest Georgia high schools students still have the opportunity to submit their own artwork for the Congressional Art Competition this year.
The annual art competition hosted by Rep. Tom Graves will still be going on with some minor adjustments as a precaution for the ongoing health crisis.
“Every year I am so impressed with the talent in Northwest Georgia, and this year will be no different,” Graves said in a statement. “Though many schools are closed right now, I am still encouraging students to share their creative talents with our community. I look forward to seeing all of the submissions and recognizing our local artists.”
High school students can submit their work by taking high resolution pictures of their art and sending it in via email.
Communications director Danielle Stewart said the office staff had notified local educators earlier this week with instructions on how this year's competition will be executed.
The Rome Area Council for the Arts will choose the judges for the competition, who will view the artwork digitally. The judges will choose the top three places and two honorable mentions.
The first place winner's artwork will be shipped to Washington D.C. to be displayed in the Cannon House Office Building’s Capitol Tunnel for one year, along with other congressional districts' first place winners' artwork.
People will also have the chance to go on Graves' website to view all submissions in a digital gallery and vote for the people's choice award winner.
Students can submit their artwork via email to tracey.bartley@mail.house.gov and valerie.jones@mail.house.gov by April 17.
The submissions will be forwarded to the judging panel on April 20 and the decisions will be sent to the congressional office on May 1.