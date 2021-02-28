With overcast skies and comfortable temperatures, participants in the annual Heart Walk were especially upbeat about this year's Heart of the Community gathering.
Heart Walk Chair Chris Jackson said Saturday was the best weather they've ever had for the event and he was appreciative of all the attendees wearing their masks.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic prevented the foundation from hosting their usual black-tie gala, this was the only in-person gathering for the event, which honors key members of the Rome-Floyd community.
The gala went on virtually over Zoom on Saturday night, as well as the silent auction. Redmond spokesperson Andrea Pitts said they recognized each recipient and offered a catered meal to those who purchased tickets.
The six award recipients also accepted their medals at the Heart Walk, after Jackson announced the charities they chose to donate to.
Despite not having the traditional gala, the honorees said they were more than grateful for the recognition and award.
Alfred and Allen Shropshire said they were surprised with their awards and felt they didn't miss out on having an in-person gala.
"I'm just so humbled and honored," recipient Emily Hjort said. "I love that it was a short and sweet ceremony outside."
Julie Smith and Dr. Matt McClain also received their Heart of the Community awards at the walk.
"It's just so exciting," recipient Monica Sheppard said. "All of us do this stuff because we love our town."
Former radio host Nelle Reagan was posthumously honored and awarded Heart of the Community as well.