The Community Foundation for Greater Rome announced a second round of small grants this week from the COVID-19 Recovery Fund to six nonprofit organizations in Rome.
The COVID-19 Recovery Fund is an initiative to help local nonprofits address the long-term needs in Rome and Floyd County as the effects of this global coronavirus pandemic continue to unfold.
“After quickly dispersing mini grant funds to 17 different nonprofits early in the pandemic, we kept a reserve in this fund because we knew the need would continue,” said executive director Ashley Garner. Garner adds that many nonprofits in town have lost fundraising revenue while seeing a surge in need for their services.
Over $25,000 in this round of grants have been awarded to the Davies Shelter, the Exchange Club Family Resource Center, the Salvation Army, the Open Door Children’s Home, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Northwest Georgia, and the Free Clinic of Rome. The grants will largely fund additional supplies and service costs incurred by the pandemic including personal protective equipment, cleaning supplies, food to be distributed, and additional technology needs.
“These funds have really come at a critical time,” said Davies Shelter executive director Devon Smyth. She adds that, like many nonprofits, the Davies Shelter has had to cancel dozens of fundraising events while expenses and needs have increased significantly since March.
Donors can still donate to the COVID-19 Recovery Fund by visiting www.cffgr.org/donate or contacting Ashley Garner at agarner@cffgr.org or 706-728-3453.