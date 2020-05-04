The Community Foundation for Greater Rome has chosen 17 local nonprofit organizations to share in the foundation's first round of COVID-19 Recovery Funds.
The project is an effort to help local nonprofits address some of the long-term needs of the area as the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic continues to evolve.
“We still have proposals coming in, but at this point the Community Foundation is very proud that we have funded all of the small grant requests we’ve received from nonprofits impacted by COVID-19,” said Executive Director Ashley Garner in a press release. “We will announce another round of grants soon, but we wanted to get this funding out as quickly as possible.”
Garner said each of the grants in this first round of funding is for $1,000. That will still leave a pool of approximately $35,000 to disperse in the second round of grants.
"We felt pretty strongly about the need to get some of the money out the door," Garner said. "When the governor lifted the shelter-at-home order some of their needs shifted overnight."
Agencies selected to benefits from the initial round of grants are the Open Door Children's Home, Elevation House, Community Kitchen, Cancer Navigators, Summit Quest, the YMCA of Rome & Floyd County, Boys & Girls Club of Northwest Georgia, Rome Action Ministries, Living Proof Recovery, Harbor House, End Slavery Georgia, Rome Shakespeare Festival, Free Clinic of Rome, Tallatoona C.A.P., Mercy Senior Care, Salvation Army of Rome and the Exchange Club Family Resource Center.
The Community Foundation redirected its annual Impact Grant program funds to a COVID-19 Recovery Fund this year. The mini-grants will fund a wide range of needs from personal protective equipment for social workers, to-go containers for free lunches, telephone grocery services for seniors and filling in budget gaps due to the number of cancelled fundraising events.
Individual donors can still help the program, looking toward a second round of mini-grants in coming weeks, by making an online donation to the COVID-19 Recovery Fund on the CFFGR website at www.cffgr.org/donate, or by contacting Garner at 706-728-3453.